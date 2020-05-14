Is Lake Wichita Currently Safe for Recreational Purposes?

The City of Wichita Falls Public Works Department performed several quality analysis tests on the water in Lake Wichita after a recent report of a potential algae bloom.

In a statement, the City said the test results do indicate an algae bloom, most likely because of the unseasonably warm weather we experienced recently and lack of rainfall. However, the quality of the water overall was determined to not be harmful to humans or animals. So, the lake can still be used for recreational purposes.

The Public Works department along with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District will continue to test the quality of the water and inform the public immediately in the event it changes.

For more info, contact Daniel Nix, Utilities Operations Manager, at 940-691-1153.