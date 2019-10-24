Free Movie Night This Saturday At Electra Grand Theatre

Nothing says Halloween like a scary movie, and the Electra Grand Theatre has just the ticket with The Nightmare Before Christmas this Saturday night.

In case you're not up to speed on what they're doing, the Electra Grand Theatre has been undergoing a major facelift and restoration over the last few years and they love to show this beautiful performance venue, so they're having a Free Movie Night this Saturday (October 26th).

The Grand Theatre is at 100 North Waggoner Street in Electra and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. You even get free popcorn!

Free Movie Night is brought to you by the Electra Public Library and the Electra Grand Theatre.