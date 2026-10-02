As we head into October, Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is once again asking for your help in locating five people around our area.

Every Friday, we get the five most wanted fugitives in the Wichita Falls area. This week we have arrests for forgery, theft, family violence and burglary. Scroll through to see if you recognize anybody on the list below. Plus you could earn a cash reward if anybody on this list gets arrested.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives October 2nd, 2026 Here are the latest fugitives that the Wichita Falls Police Department is trying to locate. If you happen to know the whereabouts of anyone on this list. Call Crimestoppers at (940) 322-9888 Gallery Credit: Stryker

How Do You Report Someone to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers?

If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at (940) 322-9888 or you can submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website. Never attempt to apprehend the subjects yourself. Every tip you provide helps us create safer neighborhoods and contributes to a stronger, more connected community. Join us in our effort to combat crime and protect our region. Together, we can make a difference, one tip at a time.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Announces 2027 Golf Tournament

WF Crime Stoppers WF Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers is a local non-profit in Wichita Falls and throughout the year they put on events to help raise funds. They just announced their 30th anniversary benefit golf tournament on March 16th. It will be at the Wichita Falls Country Club, individual and teams spots are available. Along with sponsorships as well. Get more info on their website.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Statistics

Since the program started here in 1981. Local law enforcement has 5,583 arrests thanks to tips from citizens. They have cleared 8,479 cases, recovered over 4.9 million dollars worth of stolen property, and seized over 27 million dollars worth of drugs. You can get more info here on the Crime Stoppers program and check out last week's Most Wanted below.