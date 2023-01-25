Stand-up comedy is a very American pastime that originated from vaudeville. Only English-speaking countries, such as the United States, England, and the Netherlands, have stand-up comedy in their cultures, for the most part.

This is why when I saw the title "French Comedians Make Fun of America," I was curious about who these so-called "French comedians were." They are called Les Jones and they've made a song called "Burger." When I tried to look them up, all I could find was Leslie Jones, a comedian formerly of Saturday Night Live. So I'm going to assume these guys are comedic actors in some sort of sketch group, sort of like The Lonely Island.

Anyway, these three Frenchies wrote a satirical song called "Burgers" which is supposed to be about Americans, but they're wearing cowboy hats and boots, so they're really making fun of Texans. It's like if we made fun of French people by wearing berets, but the only place people wear berets is in Paris. so, we'd actually be making fun of Paris, not France. The video is really funny because all they do is talk about things that are awesome in broken English.

Here are some lyrics from the song: "I don't want candy, I want beef, chips, ribs, and burgers. Vegan people hate me because I love cheesecakes and burgers. I'm American, so you can blame me, but I will not eat in your gourmet restaurant. The only French food I love is fried."

All these guys did was list all the things that are awesome about Texas.

Here are the lyrics in their entirety:

Can I get some burger, with some peanut butter?

Do you think it's better, with a Dr. Pepper?

Can I get some turkey? I need more proteins

Can I get some whisky, I could drink a fountain

Baby, I'm still hungry, since this morning I need, bacon, cheese and paincakes

Fried chicken, not a live chicken, I prefer a fried chicken, fried chicken inside my burger

Not a raw chicken, because I love fried chicken, fried chicken

Baby, I just love the taste of the chicken wings

I don't want a candy, I want beef, chips, ribs and burgers

Vegan people hate me, because I love cheesecakes and burgers

I'm American, so you can blame me, but I will not eat in your gourmet restaurant

Mac & cheese, pizza, donut, waffle, Coca Cola, bretzel, Taco Bell

Nachos, tacos, peanut butter, ice cream, bacon, cheddar, fried cheddar

Baby, I just love the taste of the chicken wings

I don't want a candy, I want beef, chips, ribs and burgers

Vegan people hate me, because I love cheesecakes and burgers

I'm American, so you can blame me, but I will not eat in your gourmet restaurant

The only french food I love is fried

I bring you to Burger King tonight

We taking Sundaes from McDonalds

Tomorrow we'll make it of Five Guys

Baby, I just love the taste of the chicken wings

I don't want a candy, I want beef, chips, ribs and burgers

Vegan people hate me, because I love cheesecakes and burgers

I'm American, so you can blame me, but I will not eat in your gourmet restaurant

