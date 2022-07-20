Real-Life Weather Report About ‘Lethal’ U.K. Heatwave Goes Viral for Mirroring Apocalyptic ‘Don’t Look Up’ Scene

A news clip showing a TV host and a meteorologist arguing about climate change and the disastrous U.K. summer heatwave has gone viral for eerily reflecting the 2021 apocalyptic satire film Don't Look Up.

The footage was taken from a real interview that aired on U.K. channel GB News. In the clip, GBN TV presenter Bev Turner discusses the rising temperatures with meteorologist John Hammond on air.

"I think there will be hundreds, if not thousands, of excess deaths. The charts that I can see in front of me are frightening," Hammond says of the "brutal" heatwave.

"This will not be nice weather, this will be potentially lethal weather," he continues.

With a big smile on her face, Turner interrupts him, saying, "Oh John, I want us to be happy about the weather!"

"I don’t know whether something has happened to meteorologists to make you all a little bit fatalistic and harbingers of doom," she continued, dismissing his prediction. "Haven’t we always had hot weather?"

Watch the full interview between Hammond and Turner, below:

Many folks on the internet quickly recognized the chilling similarity between the real-life news clip and Don't Look Up. The film even began to trend on Twitter Wednesday (July 20), with one person tweeting, "#Don'tLookUp in real life," alongside a nervous, sweating emoji.

"Don’t Look Up made me depressed for two days and this is exactly why lol," someone else wrote.

"Wonder how that movie ended. Probably super happy and stuff right? Let’s all just enjoy the weather and remember kids, don’t look up!" another user tweeted.

In a viral post on Twitter, footage from the interview plays next to a scene from Don't Look Up.

In the scene, an astronomer played by Jennifer Lawrence spars with two overly cheery morning news anchors — played by Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry — as they dismiss her and another scientist's announcement that the world is about to end.

"We're trying to tell you that the entire planet is about to be destroyed," Lawrence's character desperately insists, explaining a comet is hurtling toward Earth.

The TV hosts ignore her pleas and continue to make mindless jokes.

"Well, you know, it's something we do around here. We just keep the bad news light!" Blanchett's character quips.

Watch the entire scene from Don't Look Up, below:

Don't Look Up stars Lawrence, Blanchett and Perry alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande and Meryl Streep.

In the film, DiCaprio and Lawrence play scientists who discover a fatal comet is headed toward Earth and request the help of the president, played by Streep, to no avail. In the ensuing media chaos and spread of disinformation, rival campaigns are launched, characterized by slogans such as "Don't Look Up" and "Just Look Up."

The film is a commentary on climate change as well as the effects of media, politics and social media on serious situations.

Don't Look Up is currently streaming on Netflix.