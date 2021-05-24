Get a Year’s Supply of Budweiser for $5 with the ‘Dad Card’

You’re gonna want to set an alarm to be sure and not miss out on this once in a lifetime deal.

Budweiser is taking care of some lucky dads this Father’s Day with a year’s supply of Budweiser for just $5 with their new ‘Dad Card,’ according to WTHR.

The prepaid credit card will be loaded with $430 – which they say is enough to buy two cases of Budweiser a month. Not that I’m complaining, because it’s a helluva deal any way you slice it, but I did the math and that comes out to just under $36 per month, which most certainly will not get you two cases in this part of the country.

Budweiser says you can use the card anywhere Budweiser is sold.

While they didn’t say exactly how many ‘Dad Cards’ would be available, there will only be a limited number available for purchase and Budweiser expects them to sell out quickly.

Go to us.Budweiser.com/DadCard at 11:00 am CT on Friday, June 18 to buy your ‘Dad Card’ (the link is currently inaccessible).

Father’s Day this year is on Sunday, June 20.

In other Budweiser news, they’re bringing back their limited-edition summer patriotic cans. Not only are the red, white and blue cans nice to look at, they also support a good cause. Budweiser will donate $1 to Folds of Honor for every case sold, up to $75,000.

