The Hunt is on for the Golden Budweiser Can Worth $1,000,000
Anheuser-Busch is taking a page from Willy Wonka’s playbook.
However, instead of getting a golden ticket that will allow you to tour their brewery, Budweiser drinkers should be on the lookout for a golden can for a chance to win $1,000,000.
Treasure hunters have a couple of different options. The less adventurous can simply print their own golden can wrap at this location and then share it on social, tagging @budweiserusa using the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing and #Sweepstakes.
Or you can hunt for that can like a f**king Viking, drinking copious amounts of Budweiser while pillaging the shelves of liquor stores and supermarkets throughout the land (okay, maybe you should pay for the beer). Just be on the lookout for specially marked packs containing the cans.
The contest is live now and will end on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 11:59 pm ET. The official rules say that one potential winner will be drawn “on or about” February 21, 2022. Of course, the contest is open to those who are 21-years-old or older at the time of entry.
According to the official rules, buying the beer won’t increase your chances of winning, but that’s no fun. This is your excuse to drink like a fish.
I mean, it’s kind of hard for the wife to get mad at you for drinking a bunch of beer if it’s for a good cause, right?