Get a Complimentary Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell Today Thanks to the NBA Finals

Golden State may not have won the NBA Finals this year, but their performance in game 4 did win everyone in America some free food from Taco Bell. You can get yours today from 2pm-6pm.

Whether or not you are happy about Lebron bringing a title home to Cleveland, there's one thing we can all celebrate about the end of this year's NBA season. Thanks to Taco Bell's 'Steal a Game, Steal a Taco' contest, when the Warriors won in Cleveland (and stole a game from the home team), they stole you a free Doritos Locos Taco.

The day to redeem your free food is today. Find your local Taco Bell on their website and go in from 2pm-6pm to get yours today while supplies last.

You may remember Taco Bell did a similar promotion with their 'Steal a Base, Steal a Breakfast' promotion during the World Series. At that time Kansas City Royals' outfielder Lorenzo Cain's stolen base earned everyone in America a free AM Crunchwrap.