GM to Recall 217K Vehicles Due to Leak

A transmission oil leak that can cause vehicles to stop travel or catch fire has led General Motors to recall more than 217,000 vehicles in the United States and Canada.

Included in the recall are certain versions of the 2018 through 2020 Chevrolet Equinox and Traverse as well as the GMC Terrain, according to Fox Business.

The recall also includes 2018 and 2019 Chevrolet Cruze and Buick LaCrosse, the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu, the 2019 through 2020 Buick Encore and Enclave, Chevrolet Blazer, GMC Acadia and Cadillac XT4. Also covered in the recall is the 2020 Cadillac XT6.

The recall is due to two bolts that may be missing from the start-stop mechanism. Dealers will inspect and replace the bolts if they’re missing. The recall is set to begin on December 14.

So far, General Motors has received no reports of crashes, fires or injuries.