GoFundMe Page Set Up For WF Child Attacked By Dog

The tragedy happened last Friday, two-year-old J'kai was attacked by a dog and was rushed to the hospital.

While we don't know the details of the attack we do know that J'kai's injuries were severe enough that he was then transported to Fort Worth. He has already had one surgical procedure to clean and stabilize the wound. The family says that additional extensive surgeries will be required and a GoFundMe page has been set up to help them cover the expenses.

Doctors indicate that the treatment will be ongoing for the next two years or so and involve multiple trips to and from medical facilities in Fort Worth. As you can imagine, the expense of those trips along with the costs of the supplies and treatments needed to get J'kai well again will add up quickly.

The GoFundMe fundraiser was set up by Carrie McClain who said,

As you can imagine, our family is reeling from this tragedy. many have asked how they can help my brother Joe and Kim moving forward. My goal is for my brother to be able to focus on his son's healing instead of worrying about financial strain. Funds will go towards lodging, food, travel back and forth to Fort Worth and any bills or unexpected expenses.

The GoFundMe page has a goal of $25,000.

