Good News! The Texas Testicle Festival is Coming Back for a 2nd Year

Have you been craving a box of testicles? Boy, do I have some good news for you.

Nowadays, you can have a festival for anything. Tacos, beer, wine,...testicles? Yup, right here in Texas over in Fredericksburg they have brought back The Testicle Festival. What kind of testicles are we talking here? Well, you have your choice of several animal testicles, like turkey, lamb or veal.

You guys know I can put down some food from my food challenges (seen above). Looks like they will have a testicle eating competition for $100 grand prize. However, I don't want to be known as the guy that can eat more testicles than anyone else in Texas. It's a $40 sign up fee to enter the competition.

For you non-testicle eaters, they will have other BBQ favorites like ribs, pulled pork, and burgers. The Texas Testicle Festival is March 5th from noon to 5 pm. Tickets range from $10-$65, the most expensive gets you all you can eat testicles. The event will be held at Bankersmith Ice House 7905 Old San Antonio Road in Fredericksburg. You can get more info and ticket information here.

I guess it's time to nut up or shut up. It's just over a four hour drive to Fredericksburg from Wichita Falls. I think it would be worth it just to people watch at this thing. I can only imagine the people that would enjoy all you can eat testicles on a Saturday afternoon in Texas.

