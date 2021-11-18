Google Says These are the 10 Best Places to Spend Drinksgiving in Wichita Falls

It’s a well-known fact that the night before Thanksgiving is a great night to party. In fact, it ranks second behind New Year’s Eve as the most popular party night of the year here in the United States.

I’ve partaken in many a party on the night dubbed as “Drinksgiving” or “Blackout Wednesday,” depending on who you talk to. No matter what you choose to call it, it usually results in a mean hangover on Thanksgiving Day.

If you’re looking to do some partying on Drinksgiving, but aren’t sure where to do it, I’ve decided to put the work in for you and research the highest rated bars in Wichita Falls, according to Google (each location needed to have at least 100 ratings to be considered).

Top 10 Places to Spend Drinksgiving in Wichita Falls

10. Northside Grill (formerly known as Parkway Grill North)

2710 Central E Freeway

Facebook: Northside Grill

9. Bricktown Tap House & Kitchen

3111 Midwestern Parkway

Facebook: Bricktown Tap House

8. P2 - The Deuce

1409 Lamar Street

Facebook: P2 - The Deuce

7. The Highlander Public House

726 Scott Avenue

Facebook: Highlander Public House

6. Half Pint Taproom & Restoration Hall

817 Ohio Avenue

Facebook: Half Pint Taproom

5. Stick’s Place Bar & Eatery

3305 Sheppard Access Road

Facebook: Stick's Place

4. The Broken Tap

811 Indiana Avenue

Facebook: Broken Tap

3. The Parkway Grill

2719 Southwest Parkway

Facebook: Parkway Grill

2. The Iron Horse Pub

615 8th Street

Facebook: Iron Horse Pub

1. Wichita Falls Brewing Company

701 Indiana Avenue

Facebook: Wichita Falls Brewing

Now that you're armed with the knowledge of the best places to spend Drinksgiving here in Wichita Falls, get out there and raise some hell. Just be sure to do it safely.

