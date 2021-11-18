Google Says These are the 10 Best Places to Spend Drinksgiving in Wichita Falls
It’s a well-known fact that the night before Thanksgiving is a great night to party. In fact, it ranks second behind New Year’s Eve as the most popular party night of the year here in the United States.
I’ve partaken in many a party on the night dubbed as “Drinksgiving” or “Blackout Wednesday,” depending on who you talk to. No matter what you choose to call it, it usually results in a mean hangover on Thanksgiving Day.
If you’re looking to do some partying on Drinksgiving, but aren’t sure where to do it, I’ve decided to put the work in for you and research the highest rated bars in Wichita Falls, according to Google (each location needed to have at least 100 ratings to be considered).
Top 10 Places to Spend Drinksgiving in Wichita Falls
10. Northside Grill (formerly known as Parkway Grill North)
2710 Central E Freeway
9. Bricktown Tap House & Kitchen
3111 Midwestern Parkway
8. P2 - The Deuce
1409 Lamar Street
7. The Highlander Public House
726 Scott Avenue
6. Half Pint Taproom & Restoration Hall
817 Ohio Avenue
5. Stick’s Place Bar & Eatery
3305 Sheppard Access Road
4. The Broken Tap
811 Indiana Avenue
3. The Parkway Grill
2719 Southwest Parkway
2. The Iron Horse Pub
615 8th Street
1. Wichita Falls Brewing Company
701 Indiana Avenue
Now that you're armed with the knowledge of the best places to spend Drinksgiving here in Wichita Falls, get out there and raise some hell. Just be sure to do it safely.