Gov. Abbott Orders Texas Bars to Close Today at Noon

Looking to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Texas, Governor Abbott has signed an executive order requiring all bars to close today. The order also requires restaurants to reduce their capacities.

The order comes after the recent spike in cases we’ve experienced in Texas. According to News 10, the governor previously announced he would take further action to halt the spread of the virus if the positivity rate rose above 10%.

Bars and other establishments that receive more than 51% of gross sales receipts from alcoholic beverages must close at noon today. Bars can remain open for delivery and take-out service, including alcohol to go.

Restaurants are allowed to remain open for dine-in, but must reduce their capacities to 50% beginning Monday, June 29.

Tubing and rafting services must also cease operations per the order.

Local governments must approve all outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people, with some exceptions.

Hopefully, the rise in COVID-19 cases will be short-lived and Texas businesses will be able to resume normal operations soon.