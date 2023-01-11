Governor Greg Abbott Wants to Deliver Historic Tax Cut to Texans

Could a historic tax cut be on the way for Texans?

By now you’ve probably heard of Texas’ record-setting $33 billion tax surplus. There are limits to just how much state lawmakers can spend, so it means legislators have $188.2 billion to spend over the next two years, according to KXAN.

I’m sure just how that money is spent will be a major point of contention among lawmakers over the course of the next two years. Regardless, it’s a good problem to have.

Even though he didn’t address how the surplus would (or should) be spent, Governor Greg Abbott sent out a tweet last night saying that he wants to give the money to taxpayers, via a historic property tax cut.

Of course, people on Twitter are complaining about it because that’s what people on Twitter do. But there are also plenty of others who are applauding the governor.

Now allow me to chime in as a regular old homeowner here in the Lone Star State.

I love the move. Everyone knows we pay some of the highest property taxes in the country. According to The Street, Texans pay the seventh-highest property taxes in the United States.

The cost of living these days is the highest I’ve ever seen it. So, I’ll be more than thankful for every single dollar I’m able to save through tax cuts or by any other means, for that matter.

