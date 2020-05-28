Gov. Abbott to Allow Outdoor Pro Sporting Events at 25% Capacity

The latest revision to Governor Abbott’s plan to reopen the Texas economy allows for the return of fans to outdoor professional sports.

Starting next week, outdoor professional sporting events will be allowed to commence with fans, but only at 25% of the stadium’s capacity. However, the league has to apply to and receive approval from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The new order is a revision to the order issued on May 22, in which the governor announced sporting events would be allowed to resume on May 31, but without fans. As of right now, spectators are not allowed for indoor events.

The order makes no mention of college or high school sports, even though almost all of the major universities in Texas say they plan on having a football season this fall.