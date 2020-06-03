Governor Abbott Announces Phase Three Opening Plan for Texas

The governor said this plan goes into effect immediately.

All businesses in Texas will be able to operate at up to 50% capacity, with very limited exceptions. The other part of the plan that goes into effect today are as follows.

All businesses currently operating at 25% capacity can expand their occupancy to 50% with certain exceptions. Bars and similar establishments may increase their capacity to 50% as long as patrons are seated. Amusement parks and carnivals in counties with less than 1,000 confirmed positive cases may open at 50% capacity. Restaurants may expand their maximum table size from 6 to 10 persons.

The following goes into effect on June 12th

Restaurants may expand their occupancy levels to 75%. Counties with 10 or less active COVID-19 cases may expand their occupancy limits to 75%. Counties that fit this category but have not previously filed an attestation with Department of State Health Services will need to do so.

The following goes into effect on June 19th.

Amusement parks and carnivals in counties with more than 1,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 may open at 50% capacity.

If you would like to read more on the new opening plan, it is available on the Texas Government Website. All businesses and customers should continue to follow minimum standard health protocols laid out by the Texas Department of State Health Services.