Governor Abbott Announces Temporary Closure of State Parks and Historic Sites

To help stop the spread of the Covid 19 Coronavirus, Governor Abbott has decided this is what is best for the state for the time being.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission have been told to close all state parks and historic sites as part of the state’s efforts to strengthen social distancing practices and prevent gatherings of large groups of people. This will go into effect at 5 PM today (April 7, 2020).

"Social distancing is our best tool to curb the spread of COVID-19 and save lives," Abbott said. "The temporary closure of our state parks and historic sites will help us achieve this goal by preventing the gathering of large groups of people. He also urged Texans to stay home unless for essential services. "By following these social distance practices, we will overcome this challenge together," he said.