Governor Abbott Issues Order Banning Mask Mandates in Texas Schools

Soon, local governments and school districts in Texas will no longer be able to issue mask mandates due to an executive order signed by Governor Greg Abbott Tuesday (May 18).

Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that governments are allowed to keep current mandates in place until May 22. School districts can keep their current rules in place through June 4. Those who violate the order could face a fine of up to $1,000.

The governor says he believes we can mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic within infringing on Texans’ liberty:

Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities. We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans’ liberty to choose whether or not they mask up.

Governor Abbott ended the statewide mask mandate and allowed businesses to open to 100% capacity back in March. At the time, he pointed to the rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations as justification for attempting to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans.

As of May 17, 2021, over 12,000,000 Texans have received at least one dose of a vaccine, with just over 9,500,000 being fully vaccinated.

