Governor Abbott Waives STAAR Test for 2019-2020 School Year

Many schools throughout the state are currently closed due to the coronavirus. Looks like testing will also be affected.

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he has waived the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year. Additionally, Governor Abbott is requesting that the Department of Education waive federal testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year.

Governor Abbott is currently working with the Texas Education Agency to also get students learning materials during this time so their education can continue during this time. "Your health and safety are top priorities, and the state of Texas will give school districts flexibility to protect and ensure the health of students, faculty, and their families," said Governor Abbott. "We will empower schools to make the best decisions to protect their communities from COVID-19."