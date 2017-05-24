Out of an abundance of caution, Graco Children's Products has issued a recall of the harness restraints on almost 25,000 My Ride 65 convertible car seats sold in the U.S. and Canada due to the risk of injury.

According to tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the webbing on the harness restraints of the recalled car seats may not adequately restrain the child in the event of a crash.

Graco is providing a free replacement kit with new harness restraints and installation instructions. Click here to verify if your car seat is included in this recall.

Strangely, the company says that consumers may continue to use My Ride 65 convertible car seats while waiting for a replacement kit. That seems a bit risky if the part that is supposed to restrain the child could possibly fail. Not using the car seat until the replacement harness is installed is probably your safest option. Or just go buy a new car seat altogether.

Graco Models affected include 1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015, and 1794334 and they were produced between May 16, 2014 and August 1, 2014.