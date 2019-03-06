Graham Drive-In Announces Opening Weekend Lineup for 2019

It's one of my favorite times of the year. When the drive-in movie theatres open back up.

I definitely have a passion for the drive-in movie theater experience. I love everything about it and sadly it is something that has died off throughout the years. We used to have six drive-in movie theaters in Wichita Falls alone. The closest one to us is over in Graham, Texas. It's just under an hour drive and it's a pretty easy drive to get there.

I try to go a couple of times a year and support them. I never want to see the drive-in movie theater go extinct. If you want to go this year, keep up with them on Facebook for their latest show times. This weekend (March 8th, 9th, and 10th) they will be open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for showings.

Perfect weekend to take the kids since both movies are family friendly. They will be showing 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' at 7:30 pm, following that will be Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse at 9:25 pm. Adults cost $7,Military w/ ID, $5 Children (5-11) $5, Ages 4 & under free. Remember when you go to support their concession stand because that is how these places stay in business. So grab some popcorn and ice cream when you go.