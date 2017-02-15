Talk about making the best out of a bad situation.

Jill Sobocinski posted this photo of her grandmother, Joan Holland, 83, on Twitter earlier this week to show how she's spending her free time during an extended stay at a New Jersey hospital.

Holland has made 15 paintings using Paint By Numbers .

"As a family, we are all inspired," Sobocinski told Mashable . "I have never been an artist but seeing what she has done under her conditions is beautiful. She is my motivation to try something new and now I am definitely interested in buying some paint and a canvas. We are all so proud of her."

Her family is proud and the internet is impressed. The photo certainly touched a nerve: