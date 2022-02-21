Greatest Road Side Attraction? The Uranus Fudge Factory!

It took everything in my soul not to stop at this place yesterday, so I had to look it up.

So yesterday I spent nine hours in a U-Haul driving back to Texas from Illinois. I love to drive for long distances like that. The problem with riding with me, I don't stop. I left around 10:30 from Illinois and my goal was to be in Wichita Falls at my house at 7:00. Pulled in my driveway around 7:30, not bad for hauling a full U-Haul of stuff.

My one regret on this road trip was not making a pit stop at The Uranus Fudge Factory. You see billboards for a bunch of stuff. There were some caverns on my way back to Texas, also a crap ton of firework stands open year round. Man, to live in a state where I can buy fireworks all the time, thanks Greg Abbott.

The one place that I wanted to stop was the Uranus Fudge Factory, I had to see like ten billboards for this place and when I drove by, I regretted not stopping. They had a giant rocket ship welcoming you in and then they had so much more than fudge.

A bar, a sideshow museum, ice cream shop, and then a merch store. Complete with I love Uranus gear. For someone like myself that has the maturity of a seven-year-old, I would love this place. So if you're ever on a road trip through Missouri, stop on by The Uranus Fudge Factory. I need to get some of that M&M fudge the next time I visit.

