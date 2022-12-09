Where to Find the Best Green Monday Deals in Wichita Falls

What the hell is Green Monday? Yeah, I just learned about this today.

Growing up we all heard about Black Friday. That was THE holiday shopping day of the year. As the internet exploded, Cyber Monday became a thing. OK, I can accept that. Another day to score some deals and don't have to deal with a-hole people at 4AM? Sign me up. Then Small Business Saturday popped up. I love this one the best, get to support some local businesses instead of the big chains.

Guess what everyone? Another shopping day exists and it is this Monday. December 11th is something called Green Monday. This is typically the final Monday before Christmas where you can ensure online delivery before the big day. I literally have never heard of this until today, but apparently been a thing since 2007. Have I been living under a rock?!

So where should you shop on Green Monday for the best deals? According to Black Friday.com's Green Monday Deals. Here is where you want to go next week.

Amazon

Look for deals on Monday for tech items, especially specific Amazon (Things like Kindles, Firesticks, and Echo speakers as examples). Home goods and toys will also be huge in case Santa needs some help this year.

Best Buy

Get ready for deals on 4K TVs, Roombas, and tablets on Monday at Best Buy.

Ebay

Ebay apparently invented the term 'Green Monday', so definitely expect them to have some great finds on just about anything. At the very top of the Ebay home page, they have something called Daily Deals. Be sure you check that on Monday because a lot is planned to be added there.

Kohl's

As someone who grew up in a house built on Kohl's Cash, you can expect some great deals on Green Monday from them. Apparel, accessories, home goods and smart home devices are expected to receive big discounts.

Macy's

When I think Black Friday, I think of Macy's. They always had some crazy door buster deal at 4AM. I guess they want in on Green Monday too. Apparel and accessories for men and women, shoes, jewelry, beauty, toys and home goods on Monday.

Target

Target says be prepared for something to be discounted on EVERY department on their website. So I guess if you have your eye on something, check it out on the Target website.

Walmart

I know folks in Wichita Falls don't need an excuse to shop at Walmart. I still can't believe we have three stores in town and they're ALWAYS packed. Get ready on Monday for toy, tech and home deals. By the way, since Toys R Us closed in town, is Walmart now considered the best toy store in town?

