Dashcam Video of Horrible North Texas Street Racing Accident Released

WARNING: This video contains content that some viewers may find disturbing.

This has to stop.

We have a real problem with street racing here in Texas. While it’s especially bad in major metropolitan areas like Dallas-Fort Worth, I hear people racing on Kell Boulevard from my home here in Wichita Falls all the time.

And unfortunately, street racing has cost many people their lives, including innocent victims who weren’t involved. I pray that’s not the case in this accident, but it doesn’t look good.

Dashcam footage shows two cars racing last night (December 7) off of 121 in Lewisville. The cars blow by the car filming the video like it’s sitting still before one of the cars rear-ends a car in the right lane, sending it into the guardrail before it erupts in flames.

Sadly, there wasn’t much the driver of the car in the right lane could do. The cars were going way too fast for them to get out of the way (if they even noticed them before it was too late).

Yes, the video is incredibly difficult to watch. But people need to see the reality of the dangers of street racing. You’re not just risking your own life when you choose to race on a public street or highway, you’re risking the lives of others.

Keep that in mind the next time you’re tempted to engage in street racing and take it to the track instead.

