Greg Abbott Wants Elon Musk to Move Twitter to Texas

Elon Musk is a fan of Texas.

He moved Tesla's headquarters to Austin in 2021. SpaceX has already found success in Texas. And now, Musk has a new company that you may have heard of. On Monday, Elon Musk officially bought Twitter for $44 billion dollars.

With the purchase of Twitter and the promises of free speech and new features, all eyes will be on Musk to see what he does first. According to FOX Business, Musk considers himself a "free-speech absolutist":

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated. I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."

Could Twitter really end up in Austin or some other Texas city? It's owned by Elon Musk, so who really knows what could happen. Hell, it could end up in Lubbock. Honestly, I just can't wait to see what happens to Twitter.

