Guy in West Texas Uses Golf Club to Chip Huge Tarantula Off His Porch

Man, I don’t think I have the guts to get close enough to a tarantula to chip it away with a golf club.

Don’t get me wrong, I don’t have full-on arachnophobia. But those little eight-legged critters do freak me out a bit.

And I also understand just how beneficial spiders are to the environment. I’m the type of person that will remove a non-venomous spider from my home and turn it loose outside if possible.

But I have to admit that tarantulas are a little too big and scary-looking for me to remove without having a bit of a freakout, even though they’re non-venomous. Even the smaller ones are intimidating to me.

So, I don’t blame the guy in West Texas who decided to use a golf club to chip a big old tarantula off his front porch and put it out there on TikTok. But, like I said, even using a golf club might put me a little too close for comfort.

Of course, there are those who are criticizing his method of removing the tarantula (even though he said the tarantula walked away). But, that’s to be expected.

What I didn’t expect, though, was just how many people are unaware of the fact that we have tarantulas here in the Lone Star State. In fact, some of the people commenting on the video didn’t know they existed in the United States.

Yes, the wilds of Texas can be pretty freakin’ scary.

