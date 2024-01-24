Watch This Guy Smash TVs With a Baseball Bat in a Texas Walmart

Why does stuff like this always happen at Walmart?

And I love Walmart, by the way. I typically find myself there two to three times a week. You can’t beat the prices and the people watching is second to none.

But there’s just something about Walmart that brings out the crazy in people. I suspect it has something to do with the fact that it’s almost always crowded with rude people who will block the aisles or cut you off without even acknowledging your existence.

Admittedly, I do feel my blood pressure start to rise when I’m at Walmart and it’s super crowded.

However, no matter how bad people have ticked me off while there, I have never once felt the urge to grab a baseball bat and start smashing TVs, unlike the guy in the below video. That’s one angry dude right there.

I don’t what happened to compel him to smash thousands of dollars' worth of flatscreen TVs. But I do know that he let the lady filming the video know he was going to do it beforehand.

Hope the jail time was worth it.

