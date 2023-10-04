Wichita Falls Get Ready for the Annual Halloween in the Park!
Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Halloween in the Park!
Where: Wichita Falls Sports Complex on 1702 Sheppard Access Road
When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Cost: Free (Only thing you will have to pay for is food or drinks at the concession stand if you're interested)
What Is Going Down at Halloween in the Park?
Bounce House
Balloon Sculptures
Obstacle Course
Cake Walk
Carnival Games
Basketball toss, ring toss, chip toss, goblet game, clinko, mini golf, wheel
of fortune, and more.
Costume Contest Registration Starts at 5
Please note, costume contest is based on ages
- 0-2 years
- 3-5 years
- 6-8 years
- 9-10 years
- 12-14 years
- 15 and older
They will also have a group category if the entire family has a matching costume idea.
Pumpkin Carving Contest Starts at 6
Prizes will be awarded to the best pumpkin
Get our free mobile app
As always with Halloween in the Park,trick or treat stations will be setup throughout the event. So be sure you bring your buckets and bags. For any questions regarding this event please contact the Parks and Recreation office at 940-761-7490.
Best Wichita Falls Trick-Or-Treat Neighborhoods
We asked our listeners what are the best neighborhoods in Wichita Falls to trick-or-treat, and they gave us four great areas across town!
Gallery Credit: Stryker
Wichita Falls Candyland 2022
Located on Southwest Parkway in Wichita Falls, Texas, east of Memorial Stadium, lies Candyland Christmas! A local homeowner goes ALL OUT on their holiday lights display by recreating the classic boardgame Candyland but with a festive twist. It looks like the homeowner started decorating in early November. We're not sure when the homeowner is planning on flipping the switch, but with the holidays right around the corner, they'll probably be lighting it up soon!
Gallery Credit: Stryker