Wichita Falls Get Ready for the Annual Halloween in the Park!

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Halloween in the Park!

Where: Wichita Falls Sports Complex on 1702 Sheppard Access Road

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Cost: Free (Only thing you will have to pay for is food or drinks at the concession stand if you're interested)

What Is Going Down at Halloween in the Park?

Bounce House

Balloon Sculptures

Obstacle Course

Cake Walk

Carnival Games

Basketball toss, ring toss, chip toss, goblet game, clinko, mini golf, wheel

of fortune, and more.

Costume Contest Registration Starts at 5

Please note, costume contest is based on ages

0-2 years

3-5 years

6-8 years

9-10 years

12-14 years

15 and older

They will also have a group category if the entire family has a matching costume idea.

Pumpkin Carving Contest Starts at 6

Prizes will be awarded to the best pumpkin

As always with Halloween in the Park,trick or treat stations will be setup throughout the event. So be sure you bring your buckets and bags. For any questions regarding this event please contact the Parks and Recreation office at 940-761-7490.

