Wichita Falls Get Ready for the Annual Halloween in the Park!

Wichita Falls Get Ready for the Annual Halloween in the Park!

Unsplash User Paige Cody

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Halloween in the Park!

Where: Wichita Falls Sports Complex on 1702 Sheppard Access Road

Google Maps
loading...

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

via GIPHY

Cost: Free (Only thing you will have to pay for is food or drinks at the concession stand if you're interested)

What Is Going Down at Halloween in the Park?

Bounce House

Unsplash User: Karsten Winegeart
loading...

Balloon Sculptures

Unsplash User Konrad Koller
loading...

Obstacle Course

Getty Images for Nickelodeon
loading...

Cake Walk

Unpslash User: American Heritage Chocolate
loading...

Carnival Games

Getty Images
loading...

Basketball toss, ring toss, chip toss, goblet game, clinko, mini golf, wheel
of fortune, and more.

Costume Contest Registration Starts at 5

Getty Images
loading...

Please note, costume contest is based on ages

  • 0-2 years
  • 3-5 years
  • 6-8 years
  • 9-10 years
  • 12-14 years
  • 15 and older

They will also have a group category if the entire family has a matching costume idea.

Pumpkin Carving Contest Starts at 6

Getty Images
loading...

Prizes will be awarded to the best pumpkin

Get our free mobile app

As always with Halloween in the Park,trick or treat stations will be setup throughout the event. So be sure you bring your buckets and bags. For any questions regarding this event please contact the Parks and Recreation office at 940-761-7490.

Best Wichita Falls Trick-Or-Treat Neighborhoods

We asked our listeners what are the best neighborhoods in Wichita Falls to trick-or-treat, and they gave us four great areas across town!

Gallery Credit: Stryker

Wichita Falls Candyland 2022

Located on Southwest Parkway in Wichita Falls, Texas, east of Memorial Stadium, lies Candyland Christmas! A local homeowner goes ALL OUT on their holiday lights display by recreating the classic boardgame Candyland but with a festive twist. It looks like the homeowner started decorating in early November. We're not sure when the homeowner is planning on flipping the switch, but with the holidays right around the corner, they'll probably be lighting it up soon!

Gallery Credit: Stryker

Categories: Amazing, Halloween, Texas News, Wichita Falls Events, Wichita Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Newstalk 1290