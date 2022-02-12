Photos Reveal Haunting Faces In Fire At Iconic El Paso Hotel Fire

El Pasoans capture photos revealing eerily strange faces spotted in the fire of the De Soto Hotel.

It's well known that the De Soto Hotel in Texas, which is over a century old, is steeped in history and the paranormal. So, do these photos prove that the De Soto Hotel is indeed truly haunted?

On late Friday afternoon, around 5:30 p.m. reports that the infamous De Soto Hotel was on fire began to circulate on social media.

Hours later, photos began to pop up on the Facebook Group Sun City Paranormal Mysteries, revealing spine-chilling images of mysterious faces in the flames and plumes of smoke emanating from the fire.

As we take a closer look at the four photos that have captured the public's imagination, I will mention that Pareidolia is a real psychological phenomenon that causes humans to interpret random images, or patterns of light and shadow, as faces.

It's not uncommon for people to see familiar objects or patterns in unrelated objects such as cloud formations or, in this case seeing mysterious faces in the fire and smoke of the De Soto Hotel.

Face #1

This photo draws attention because it shows a demonic face with deep-set eyes and a gaping mouth seen in the plume of smoke floating above the De Soto Hotel.

Face #2

If that last photo was not convincing enough, take a look at this image captured by a different person from the other side of the building, revealing another demonic face with fangs and horns emanating from the rolling black smoke. (See the video below in reference to the horns)

Face #3

This photographer snapped this photo to capture the guy in handcuffs (see photo up top) but instead captured some incredible images. In this photo, you can clearly see a face made up of flames that stretch the size of the window, which some say looks eerily similar to Richard Ramirez, the Nightstalker. Ramirez was known to stay at the hotel back in the day, and many El Pasoans think it's him flipping El Paso off from the window of the building.

Face #4

The same photo from above shows another mysterious image atop the roof of what people think looks like the Virgen Mary. Interestingly enough, in an update from The Paranormal Files, they make mention of Sarah, a ghost child, and her mother, who perished in a previous fire years ago.

While Pareidolia may be a natural psychological phenomenon, there is no doubt in my mind that there is something supernatural going on. Especially since separate people took these photos at different moments and sides of the building as the De Soto Hotel burned, proving that the building may be a portal to the undead after all.

I don't know about you, but these photos gave me the creeps! What do you think, are these images of something paranormal captured on camera? Chime in.

