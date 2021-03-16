Head of CDC Warns of Another Wave of COVID

Here we go again.

As millions of Americans hit the road for Spring Break, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says we may be in for another COVID-19 wave.

Even though vaccinations have been rolling out a rapid pace and infections are declining, the United States is still seeing a dangerously high baseline number of cases that could result in a spike in cases if people let their guard down, according to CNBC.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky had this to say in a press briefing on Monday:

With the coming warmer weather, I know it’s tempting to want to relax and to let our guard down, particularly after a hard winter that sadly saw the highest level of cases and deaths during the pandemic so far... I’m pleading with you, for the sake of our nation’s health. Cases climbed last spring, they climbed again in the summer, they will climb now if we stop taking precautions when we continue to get more and more people vaccinated.

While air travel is nowhere near 2019 levels, there have been over 1 million TSA screenings per day since last Thursday. That’s the most we’ve seen in over a year. The CDC has advised that air travel be limited to essential trips only, even for those who have been fully vaccinated.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming months. Yes, the number of cases is dropping dramatically every day, but after the unpredictable events of the past year, I’ll remain cautiously optimistic.