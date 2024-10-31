Shocking Video of Helicopter Crashing at Texas Airport
On Sunday, October 27, a helicopter spun out of control at an airport in the Houston area before crashing down on a parked airplane.
The helicopter was taking off from Pearland Regional Airport at around 8:35 am when it began to spin, according to Fox News.
As you see in the below video, the tail breaks off the helicopter as it strikes the parked plane, which stops the spin. The rotor strikes the plane several times before the engine shuts down.
The pilot was the only person aboard the helicopter when the incident happened. Multiple people are seen rushing toward the helicopter after the crash. The pilot was unharmed in the incident.
The incident is currently under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Teachers of the Texas Panhandle Behaving Badly
Gallery Credit: Lori Crofford