Texas Among States Most Likely to Fall Victim to Fraud

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Texas residents are more likely to fall victim to fraud than residents of most other states.

The holiday season is upon us but make no mistake about it – scammers don’t take holidays. In fact, this is the time of year when they step up their game.

Scammers take advantage of the rushed nature of busy shopping times like Black Friday and Christmas to exploit others. Fraud has always been an issue, but never more so than here in the digital age.

It’s important to remain vigilant when shopping online. Always verify the legitimacy of the website you’re shopping on using website scam checkers like ScamAdvisor.

You can also protect yourself when shopping online by using strong passwords, secure payment methods like credit cards and PayPal, and closely monitoring accounts with your financial institution.

Now that we’re headed into peak shopping season, personal injury attorneys at Gruber Law Offices analyzed Federal Trade Commission data to determine which states are most at risk for fraud. They compared fraud reports per 100,000 residents to reach their conclusions.

Ultimately, Texas was determined to be the state that is the 10th most likely to fall victim to fraud.

In 2023, there were 1,136 fraud reports per 100,000 residents. The total number of reported incidents was 327,936, the majority of which were identity theft with a total of 78,705 cases.

10 States Most at Risk for Fraud

Georgia Florida Nevada Delaware Maryland Arizona South Carolina Pennsylvania Virginia Texas

