Helicopter Flyover Stirs Up Massive Clouds of Pollen In Georgia

It was supposed to be a simple flyover by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources before executing a controlled burn in the West Point Wildlife Management Area. It turned out to be the ultimate nightmare for allergy sufferers.

As the helicopter flew low and slow over the target area the force of the propeller stirred up tons of sneeze inducing, eye watering, where's my medication searching pollen.

Come to think of it, the tree in my front yard is budding out this week, maybe I should add more allergy medication to my grocery list.