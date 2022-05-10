Here Are Texoma Veteran-Owned Businesses You Can Support

I love it when a community comes together to support veterans.

As a veteran myself, I can’t tell you how much it means to me when someone simply thanks me for my service. And I’m absolutely blown away by all of the benefits and exclusive services like USAA that are available to veterans. Talk about a huge “thank you”.

One way of thanking veterans that you might not have thought about is by supporting local businesses that are owned by veterans.

With Sheppard Air Force Base located right next door to The Falls and Fort Sill just an hour north of town, we have many military members here in our community. From active duty to retired to separated veterans such as myself, the military presence is strong in this neck of the woods.

So, with that being said, there are plenty of veteran-owned businesses in Texoma.

Whether you need your vehicle repaired, your lawn taken care of or you just want to get a good cup of coffee, there’s a veteran-owned business here in the community that you can support.

And speaking of supporting veterans, this month is the Ride for Change. My ole buddy Frank Pain is currently riding his bike across Texas and Oklahoma spreading awareness for charities that support veterans.

All of the funds raised here in Wichita Falls go to support Big Country Veterans (BCV). You can make your donation at this location. Just be sure to select “Wichita Falls” as the market so that all funds go to BCV.

Texoma Veteran-Owned Businesses

4EverGreen

The Duck Coffee Company

Garage Doors by Josh

Veteran Auto Repair

Veterans Complete Lawn Care

Chicago Pizza Kitchen

NewEra Properties

Voltage Tree & Lawn

DW Electric

Burky's Wood Worx

Nutrition Hangar

Chief's Corner Cafe

Gramz Fitness

Humble Texan Coffee

Primitive Cuts

The Deep End

Patriot Fencing & Construction

Isn't She Lovely Wedding Boutique

2A Great Cup of Coffee

Smith's Lawn and Tree Service

Marrs Patriot Construction

