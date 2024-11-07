Wichita Falls Among Top 5 Cities For Veterans To Start A Business

If you’re a veteran in Wichita Falls and are considering starting a business, I have great news for you.

As a Navy veteran, it warms my heart to see all the support veterans get these days. I've heard horror stories from veterans returning from Vietnam about getting spit on (and more) when they returned home.

Thank God it’s not like that these days.

And while the attitude toward our veterans is much better now, some places are friendlier to veterans than others. Wichita Falls is one of the friendliest.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that Sheppard Air Force Base is here or that Fort Sill and Altus Air Force Base are right up the road in Oklahoma. Yes, there’s an abundance of former and active-duty military members in the area.

Any of the folks stationed at those bases who are thinking about entrepreneurship after they get out may want to consider sticking around. A recent study by Navy Federal Credit Union found that Wichita Falls is the 5th best city in the United States for veterans wanting to start a business.

5 Best U.S. Cities for Vetrepreneurs

Coeur d'Alene, ID Johnson City, TN Bend, OR Logan, UT Wichita Falls, TX

Researchers based their rankings on costs, taxes, crime rate, growth potential of economy, veteran resources, and more.

So, if you served our country and have been looking to take the plunge into business ownership, there’s no time like the present to fulfill your dream.

