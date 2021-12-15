Hobby Lobby is Set to Raise Its Minimum Wage to $18.50

Workers at Hobby Lobby are about to get a nice bump in pay.

I’ve always thought that if I worked in retail, Hobby Lobby would probably be among my top choices of places to work. There’s so much cool stuff in there that I can get lost for hours just taking it all in. I’m also kind of an art nerd, so there’s that, too.

There’s also the fact that they pay their workers quite well. The company set their minimum wage for full-time hourly workers at $17 back in September 2020. I’m no expert, but I would guess that’s among the best wages for people working in the retail industry.

It’s about to get even better, though. KSAT is reporting that Hobby Lobby announced on Tuesday that it would be increasing the minimum wage for full-time hourly workers to $18.50, starting in January.

In a statement, Hobby Lobby founder and CEO, David Green highlighted the company’s track record of taking care of its employees:

We have a long track record of taking care of our employees. In 1998, we made the decision to close our stores on Sundays, and at 8:00 p.m. the rest of the week, to provide employees time for rest, family, and worship. We’ve also worked hard over the years to provide the best pay and benefits in retail, which has allowed us to attract and retain an outstanding group of associates to serve our devoted customers.

I have to admit to being bummed out when Hobby Lobby did away with their ongoing 40% off coupon earlier this year. But I still shop there just as much as I did before.

Because not only do they have an outstanding selection, they know how to treat their employees and customers alike.

