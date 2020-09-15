Hobby Lobby to Raise Full-Time Minimum Wage to $17

Here’s yet another reason to love Hobby Lobby.

From their awesome sales to the never-ending 40% off coupon, there’s a lot to love about Hobby Lobby as a customer. But the company also takes pride in caring for its employees.

In addition to being closed on Sundays so employees can engage in worship and spend more time with their families in general and closing at 8:00 pm every other day of the week, Hobby Lobby currently offers eligible employees great benefits like medical, prescription, and dental plan, 401(k) with company match, flexible spending plan, long-term disability benefits, life insurance, vacation pay, personal paid time off benefits with annual buyback, holiday pay, chaplain services, and an employee discount.

And now the company has upped the ante with the announcement that it will raise its full-time minimum wage to $17 per hour, effective October 1.

Hobby Lobby founder and CEO, David Green had this to say in a statement:

We have always worked hard to be a retail leader when it comes to taking care of our people. From closing our stores on Sundays and at 8 p.m. the rest of the week, to providing some of the best pay and benefits in the retail industry, we are thankful that we are able to share our success with our valued employees and provide time for rest, family and worship. These investments allow Hobby Lobby to attract and retain a great group of associates who in turn help provide the wonderfully unique shopping experience enjoyed by our many loyal customers.

