Hold Up, North Texas Has It’s Own Groundhog We’re Supposed to Listen To?

Get out of here Phil, we don't listen to you down here in Texas. We have Annie.

So I legit had to look up why we celebrate Groundhog Day today. It derives from the Pennsylvania Dutch superstition that if a groundhog emerging from its burrow on this day sees its shadow due to clear weather, it will retreat to its den and winter will persist for six more weeks; but if it does not see its shadow because of cloudiness, spring will arrive early.

Punxsutawney has the familiar groundhog Phil that we have all seen every year. Phil predicted six more weeks of winter this morning. Screw you Phil, I hate the cold! Then this afternoon, I come to find out that Dallas has their own groundhog named Annie. Yes, the Dallas Arboretum has had Annie predict the weather the past three years.

Alright Annie, give me the good news...Annie also predicted six more weeks of winter. No Annie, you're just another Phil! We want spring here in Texas! Dallas meteorologist Evan Andrews I think does not like the attention that Annie got this morning.

Don't worry Evan, we will still be listening to you during storm season. Let Annie have her literal ONE DAY a year where we listen to her for the weather. Hopefully Evan doesn't start reliving the same day in Dallas over and over again for his hatred over the little groundhog.