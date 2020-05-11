Hooray! It’s National Eat What You Want Day

What are you hungry for? It's a simple question we get asked over and over again, but today it's even more appropriate because today is National Eat What You Want Day.

So, what ARE you hungry for? Today is your day to indulge. Eat breakfast for lunch, grab a chocolate bar with no guilt, go vegan for a day. OK, maybe not that last one.

National Eat What You Want Day was created by Thomas and Ruth Roy at Wellcat.com and is celebrated every May 11th. It's all about setting your diet aside for a day and enjoying your favorite foods with no regrets. What are the foods you love but you try to stay away from? Cheeseburgers? Cheesecake? Donuts? Today is your chance to indulge, but just for a day. In fact, many health and nutrition experts say that taking the occasional break from your normal routine is actually good for you as long as you don't overdo things.

While you're at it, keep in mind that May 11th is also National Twilight Zone Day.

Nobody really knows too much about the origins of National Twilight Zone Day, the creator of the event seems to have disappeared into another dimension somewhere. Our best people are looking into the situation.

Now that I think about it, with global pandemics and giant murder hornets, maybe we should consider declaring 2020 International Twilight Zone Year.

I'll consider that while I chow down on yesterday's leftover pizza for supper this evening.