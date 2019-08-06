Hoping For a Second Date? Try Sharing Your Food

There's a new study out (Isn't there always?) that says if you share your food on a first date you're much more likely to get together again. And the numbers are pretty convincing.

According to the study by the Daily Mail, couples who actually shared their food, most likely their dessert, had a 93% likelihood of getting together again. Meanwhile 43% of the couples who simply ate together but didn't actually share indicated they'd like a second date. The research also indicated that it was usually the woman who initiated the sharing.

Keep in mind, this whole study was based on watching 143 episodes of the British TV series First Dates. Still, if you're kinda into the person you're on a first date with, try sharing your dessert. If you just want to get home unscathed, go for that emergency bail-out call from a friend.