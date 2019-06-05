Hotter’N Hell Hundred Adds New Event – The Chupacabra 200!

There's something new at the Hotter'N Hell Hundred this year and it's unlike anything The Ride has done before. Not only are they adding a Gravel Grinder option on Saturday evening, but for the seriously hard-core riders there's the Chupacabra 200!

The Gravel Grinder itself is pretty straightforward, it's a bicycle ride done almost exclusively on gravel roads. In this case everything will begin and end in downtown Wichita Falls at Wichita Falls Brewing Company. Unlike the endurace road ride, this ride starts at 7:05 p.m. and continues on into the evening. This is an unsupported ride which means that there will be no official rest stops so the riders are encouraged to have their own SAG teams to back them up if needed. There are several course options for the Gravel Grinder including the 25 mile Intro To Gravel, 43 mile Party Loop, and full 100k Grava del Fuego loop.

You can sign up to do just the Gravel Grinder, or you can go all out and sign up for the Chupacabra 200!

Chupacabra 200 Badge - image courtesy Hotter'N Hell Hundred

The Chupacabra 200 is not for the faint of heart, to earn the new badge you must first ride the 100 mile or 100k endurance ride that starts at 7:05 Saturday morning, then ride the full 100k Gravel Grinder loop that starts at 7:05 Saturday evening.

That's not going to leave a lot of time for everything else going on during the 2019 Hotter'N Hell Hundred. Everyone, rider or not, is invited to come down to the MPEC to watch the riders finish and enjoy Finish Line Village. The Village is open from about 10 to 4 and features food and drink vendors, live music and access to the incredible Hotter'N Hell Hundred Consumer Show inside the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall.

The Gravel Grinder is presented by Wichita Falls Streams & Valleys and registration is limited so if you're interested, go ahead and register now.

This year's event begins with the Consumer Show opening on Thursday, August 22nd and continues on through the final criterium Races on Sunday, August 25th.

Volunteers are always needed, just click HERE if you'd like to be a part of one of the largest cycling events in the world.