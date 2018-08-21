Hotter’N Hell Hundred Entertainment Lineup Has No Limits

With the 2018 Hotter’N Hell Hundred just days away, let’s take a look at some of the things going on at Finish Line Village on Saturday.

In addition to the consumer show inside the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall there will be several food and drink vendors outside in the grassy area at the MPEC complex the Hotter'N Hell Hundred brings an exciting lineup of live music to downtown Wichita Falls including Downtown Royalty, Ally Venable, and No Limits!

First up is Downtown Royalty . This is a local band made up of Files Little, Brandon Mundt, Mark Forehand and Michael Kately. It’s always nice to introduce the riders from across the country to some of our amazing local talent and Downtown Royalty fits that bill nicely.

They’ll be on stage from 10:15 to 11:30 Saturday morning.

Then things get bluesy with the Ally Venable Band .

Photo Courtesy Ally Venable Band

This young blues phenomenon from the Lone Star State has been wowing audiences everywhere she goes. Some of her awards include the 2014 and 2015 "Female Guitarist of the Year ", her band is a three time "Blues Band of the Year" winner and she was awarded "Album of the Year"- from the ETX Music Awards in 2017. Did we mention that she’s only 19?! Guitar Player Magazine stated that, "Venable pulls off a stunner of gritty and/or sultry blues-rock tunes embellished with lots of tasty guitar solos." Sounds like just the thing after a long bicycle ride.

She’ll be on stage from Noon to 1:30 p.m.

The entertainment stage finishes out with No Limits from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. With over 120 years of combined experience across many genres like Rhythm & Blues, Pop, Rock, Metal, Country, Latin, Rap, and Dance. They'll be performing popular cover music from the '70s to today’s Top 40 hits.

This party band will have the most exhausted cyclists back on their feet and dancing in no time.

Remember, Finish Line Village is open to everyone, cyclists or not, so spend a little time down at the MPEC, watch the riders come across the finish line, enjoy the flavors, sights, and sounds of the Hotter’N Hell Hundred.

If you’re still looking for something to do after all that, the Hotter’N Ale 0.5K and Downtown Block Party should be getting started just about the time the last rider rolls across the finish line.