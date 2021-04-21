Houston is the Most Diverse City in the United States

Look to South Texas for a great example of the melting pot that is America.

The United States is home to more immigrants than any other country in the world. Over 40 million of our citizens were born in another country. In fact, there are immigrants from just about every other country in the world here.

So, the financial website WalletHub set out to determine which cities were the most diverse in the country. Researchers ranked 501 cities using 13 metrics such as socioeconomic diversity, cultural diversity and economic diversity and found that 3 Texas cities were among the 10 most diverse, with Houston claiming the top spot.

Surprisingly, Houston didn’t land in the top ten of any of the individual categories, but with all the metrics added up, the city scored a 71.87 overall. Dallas came in the fourth spot on the list and Arlington is the seventh most diverse city.

Silver Spring, Maryland is the most socioeconomically diverse city in the U.S., Jersey City, New Jersey is the most culturally diverse and Badger, Alaska is the most economically diverse.

Here are the 10 most diverse cities in the United States:

Houston, TX Jersey City, NJ New York, NY Dallas, TX Los Angeles, CA Gaithersburg, MD Silver Springs, MD Arlington, TX Long Beach, CA Chicago, IL

You’re probably wondering which city in America is the least diverse – that would be Provo, Utah.

As for Wichita Falls, we apparently weren’t included in the study. However, our neighbors to the north in Lawton, Oklahoma fared pretty well, coming in at number 135 on the list.

