Houston Woman Twerks on Roof of Car While Stuck in Traffic

Stuck in traffic? Might as well jump out of the car and twerk.

Everyone knows the traffic in every major Texas city is a nightmare. I don’t believe I’ve ever visited one of our biggest cities without having to suffer through traffic at a standstill.

Yes, it sucks, but the way I see it, that’s what they make the radio for. And if you’re not a fan of broadcast radio, just connect that phone of yours to the car stereo and listen to your favorite podcast, some tunes, or an audiobook.

Get our free mobile app

But that’s just me. You do you.

Maybe you’re into knitting. In that case, I can’t think of a better time to work on that sweater you’ve been making.

Or if you’re a writer like this old boy, open your voice-to-text app and start working on your next piece.

Hell, even a corporate suit that spends all day every day in meetings could make the most of their time by jumping on a Zoom call. If you’re going to be bored to death in yet another meeting about meetings, your best bet would be to go ahead and kill two birds with one stone.

Or if engaging in an erotic dance that tells every male in the vicinity that you’re ready and willing to mate is your thing, climb up on the roof of that car and bounce that booty like there’s no tomorrow.

Worst Places to Live in Texas for 2023 A lot of folks are moving to Texas, well here is where you DON'T want to move to. All statistics taken from Road Snacks Gallery Credit: Stryker

3 Most Dangerous Cities in Texas According to FBI Data Looking at the statistics by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) here are the three most dangerous cities in Texas. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins