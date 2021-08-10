How Have We Still Not Found this King Cobra in North Texas?

Whoever let this cobra get out. I hate you with every inch of my body.

Get our free mobile app

I think everyone has something that they're irrationally scared of. For me, it is King Cobras. I don't know why, but they scare the s*** out of me. I think it's the way they stand up and stare at you. Plus they can shoot venom, seriously it's the most terrifying creature on the planet.

^Remember in the Jackass movie where they lock Bam in a room with a King Cobra and he cried? Yeah, that would have been me. You know what the best part of King Cobras are? They're not native to America. I should never have to run into a King Cobra in my life. Until some stupid assh*** has one in Grand Prairie!

via GIPHY

Yeah, he didn't lock the cage and it got out. Now this piece of s*** is trying to convince us since the snake hasn't been found that it is dead. Really man? Show me a freaking dead cobra so I can sleep well at night. People have been having way too much with this King Cobra being loose. A twitter page has been setup for this spawn of Satan.

Honestly, I want this dude charged to the fullest extent of the law. Whatever the maximum punishment you can give him for a cobra getting loose. Charge him now! If it's the death penalty so be it. Until I see this cobra, whether alive or dead, I will never be at peace.

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world