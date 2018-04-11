How Much Do You Need to Make to Afford a House in Texas?

With some concerned that another housing bubble is on the horizon, how much should you be making a year to properly afford a house in Texas?

When we say "properly afford", we're talking about the common belief among financial advisers that the cost of housing make up no more than 30% of your gross annual salary. Using that as a rule of thumb, the website How Much compiled the average house cost in each state, factoring in a 30-year mortgage, a 10% down payment, and 4-5% interest rates to determine the least amount a family would need to make in a year to afford a house in their state.

You'll definitely see some patterns, with the cost of housing rising the further west, and clumps of states all being in the same range as their neighbors. But there's also interesting jumps with the salary needed in Virginia being nearly twice the amount as needed in West Virginia.

The necessary salary in each state, from highest to lowest is...

Hawaii $153,520
Washington, D.C. $138,440
California $120,120
Massachusetts $101,320
Colorado $100,200
New York $91,720
Oregon $87,160
Washington $87,040
Utah $83,720
Montana $75,520
Connecticut $75,280
Nevada $73,120
Maryland $72,200
Virginia $71,960
Florida $70,360
Idaho $70,360
New Jersey $69,640
Rhode Island $69,640
New Hampshire $68,440
Delaware $67,960
Alaska $67,280
Arizona $67,280
Texas $66,080
Minnesota $64,720
North Carolina $63,840
Vermont $62,600
Georgia $59,520
South Carolina $58,840
Wyoming $58,000
North Dakota $56,000
Tennessee $55,760
Maine $55,520
South Dakota $55,360
New Mexico $54,880
Illinois $53,880
Nebraska $51,520
Louisiana $50,320
Wisconsin $50,080
Alabama $47,960
Pennsylvania $47,960
Oklahoma $45,320
Iowa $44,360
Kentucky $44,360
Mississippi $44,360
Kansas $43,160
Indiana $42,560
Missouri $42,200
Arkansas $41,040
Michigan $40,800
Ohio $38,400
West Virginia $38,320
