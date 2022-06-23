Netflix’s New Home Renovation Show Is About Sex Rooms

Home renovation shows are all the rage these days. Shows about people trying to buy properties, sell homes, flip houses; seemingly every possible angle on these types of TV series has been done. But Netflix seems to have found a novel way to enter the genre.

The show is titled How to Build a Sex Room. It’s hard to imagine a more self-explanatory show than that. It’s hosted by an interior designer named Melanie Rose who specializes in, well, sex rooms for couples.

The show’s first trailer just debuted and it certainly does not pretend the series is anything other than couples creating beautiful spaces to get horned up in. “When people hear the words ‘sex room’ they concentrate on the word sex, and that connotates dirty, disgusting,” Rose says in the trailer. “But when I design them they can be beautiful.” You can see for yourself below:

Here is the show’s official synopsis:

Couples looking for more spice in the bedroom hire luxury interior designer Melanie Rose to create stylish spaces where they can carry out any fantasy they wish. You've seen kitchen renovations, you've seen bathroom transformations, but you've never seen anything quite like this!

How To Build a Sex Room premieres on Netflix on July 8. The season consists of eight 40-minute episodes. Go ahead and watch (or hire Melanie Rose to renovate your house) we won’t tell anyone.

Netflix’s lineup of upcoming home renovation shows also includes two more seasons of Selling Sunset, a Selling Sunset spinoff called Selling the OC, new episodes of Dream Home Makeover, and a show called Instant Dream Home. Be honest: You’re still reading because you’re wondering if there’s gonna be more about the sex rooms, right?

