Get our free mobile app

Some school districts around the nation are starting to loosen their dress codes and allow students more options as far as clothing and hairstyle goes. One North Texas school district, however, is moving in the opposite direction by adding rules to its dress code.

Forney Independent School District, which is east of Dallas, announced changes to the dress code via video on Tuesday. The two biggest changes to the dress code, and making the most headlines, are the following:

1. No hoods. This includes hoodies, jackets with hoods, t-shirts with hoods, or any other type of clothing with a hood attached.

2. For students beyond 4th grade, dresses, skirts, and skorts are banned.

District officials say that these changes will help students individually and within their learning environment, according to WFAA in Dallas:

"The use of a school dress code is established to improve student self-esteem, bridge socio-economic differences among students, and promote positive behavior, thereby enhancing school safety and improving the learning environment," the district said. The YouTube video from Forney ISD focuses on the dress code's impact on students' future career, emphasizing the importance of professionalism and a strong work ethic. "Things like creativity and collaboration are so important, but what's also important are some of the foundational baseline employability skills," Superintendent Justin Terry said.

Superintendent Terry also told parents that the new dress code will lead to having a "safe enjoyable, and excitable learning environment."

A video with students announcing the dress code was also released with the students discussing professionalism and strong work ethic as two of the top items employers are looking for.

Check Out These Awesome Zoos Close to Lubbock