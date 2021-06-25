The Tokyo Olympics are nearly here!

The 2020 Summer Olympics, which were originally scheduled for last summer and postponed until 2021, will be held in Tokyo, Japan this summer. Due to health and safety concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, no international spectators will be allowed to attend the Olympics this year.

Thankfully, there will be numerous ways to catch all of the Olympic action from the comfort and safety of your couch at home. Find out how to watch the 2020 Summer Olympics and more, below:

When do the Tokyo Olympics take place?

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be held between July 21 and Aug. 8. The Olympics will feature 339 events and 33 events set to take place across 42 venues. View the full competition schedule here.

How to watch the 2020 Olympics:

NBC is the official broadcast partner for the Olympics. Viewers can tune in to watch the Olympics on NBC, the NBC Sports App, streaming platform Peacock or NBC's Olympic website.

Viewers can also stream NBC's Olympic content on third-party platforms including YouTube TV, Hulu, AT&T and fuboTV, among other apps.

NBC plans to offer over 5,000 hours of live Olympic coverage and will also showcase clips from the Olympic Trials.

Are the 2020 Summer Olympics now the 2021 Olympics?

Technically, the Olympics this year are still officially branded as the 2020 Summer Olympics, despite the games being held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to watch the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony:

The opening ceremony is set to begin live on July 23 at 7 AM ET at the Olympic Stadium. The event will be re-broadcasted the same night at 7:30 PM ET on NBC.

How to watch the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony:

The final closing ceremony will take place on Aug. 8 at 7 AM ET at the Olympic Stadium. It is unclear if it will be rebroadcasted at a later time.

Are there any special rules for athletes competing at the Tokyo Olympics?

The games will look much different this year, as athletes can not protest on Olympic grounds. According to Rule 50, athletes can not participate in any "demonstration or political, religious, or racial propaganda."

In terms of health and safety, athletes have been encouraged to get vaccinated. They must also quarantine for 14 days prior to the games, according to The Daily Mail.